Bangladesh to face Sri Lanka and England in World Cup's warm-up matches

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 12:03 am

The 10 teams will each play two official 50-over contests during the week leading up to the start of the World Cup on 5 October, with matches to be held in three different cities across India.

Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

The official warm-up fixtures for this year's cricket World Cup in India have been announced by the ICC on Wednesday where Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka and England.

The 10 teams will each play two official 50-over contests during the week leading up to the start of the World Cup on 5 October, with matches to be held in three different cities across India.

The matches will be held in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram between Friday 29 September and Tuesday 3 October and will provide teams with the perfect opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions they are expected to face during the World Cup.

On the opening day of warm-up fixtures Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Guwahati, South Africa will tackle Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram and New Zealand will face Pakistan in Hyderabad.

Hosts India will battle it out against reigning champions England the following day in Guwahati, while five-time winners Australia will be looking for some valuable practice when they play the Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram on the same day.

All games will commence at 2:30 pm BST and teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the matches.

 

World Cup warm-up fixtures:

Friday 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

