Bangladesh face Maldives in SAFF U-17 championship tomorrow

BSS
06 September, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 06:35 pm

Bangladesh face Maldives in SAFF U-17 championship tomorrow

After a thumping victory over host Sri Lanka, the motivated Bangladesh U-17 football team face their Maldives counterpart in their second and last group A match of the SAFF U-17 championship scheduled to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The match kicks off at 4 pm (BST).

Ahead of the second match, the boys in red and green went through a good recovery session as they completed an ice bath and pool session as part of the recovery session at the team hotel this (Tuesday) morning.

The booters skipped the day's training session and took a rest in the hotel, according to a message received here today from Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

Earlier, the Bangladesh U-17 football team got off to a flying start as they thrashed host Sri Lanka by 5-1 goals in their opening group A match held on Monday last night.

A total of six teams - host Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, defending champions India, Nepal and Bhutan - split into two groups, are taking part in the regional tournament.

The top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals on September 12 while the final of the tournament is slated on September 14.

All the matches will be held at Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo.

