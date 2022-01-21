Bangladesh to face India, Pakistan, South Africa in 2022 Men's T20 WC

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 12:40 pm

The tournament will begin on 16 October and the final will be held on 13 November.

Bangladesh have qualified directly for the Super 12s of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia later this year based on the ICC T20 rankings. The Tigers will join India, Pakistan, South Africa and the runner-up of group A in group 2 in the tournament-proper. 

2014 Champions Sri Lanka will play the opening match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 against Namibia in Geelong. The tournament will begin on October 16 and the final will be held on November 13. The world's best cricketers from 16 international teams will clash in 45 matches as the pinnacle global event in men's T20 cricket comes to Australia for the first time.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.

The MCG will host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Final, which will be contested under lights on 13 November 2022.

 

