Bangladesh face huge defeat in first warmup match before Women's WC

The Bangladesh Women's team tasted a 109-run defeat to England in their first warm-up game of the ICC Women's World Cup at Lincoln Green in New Zealand today.

The Tigresses won the toss but sent England to bat first and the English took full advantage of it to put up a huge 301-9. Bangladesh women's team however was bowled out for 201 in 49.4 overs to concede the huge defeat.

Sharmin Akhter impressed amid the batters' failure, scoring 81 while opener Shamima Sultana made 33. Apart from them, no one even crossed 20 runs mark.

Freya Davles, Natalie Sciver and Charlie Dean took two wickets each for English Women.

Natalie Sciver also struck a magnificent 101 ball-108 to contribute in team's huge victory.

Nahida Akhter was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with 3-49 while Suraiya Azmin and Ritu Moni picked up two wickets apiece.

Team's main pacer Jahanara Alam bowled just four overs. Bangladesh will play their second and last warm-up game against Pakistan on March 2.

The Tigers will take on South Africa on March 5 to kick-start the mission of their first ever ODI World Cup.