Bangladesh to face Bhutan in SAFF Women’s Championship semifinal

Bangladesh will take on Bhutan in the semifinals of the SAFF Women's Championship after a commanding 3-1 victory over India secured their place as Group A champions.

This matchup is reminiscent of the 2022 edition, where Bangladesh defeated Bhutan in the semifinals before going on to win the title. Peter James Butler's team will be eager to replicate that success as they prepare for another knockout clash.

Bhutan reached the semifinals as runners-up from Group B, having shown solid form throughout the group stage. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been equally impressive, drawing 1-1 with Pakistan in their opening match before outclassing India to secure four points and top their group. India's earlier 6-2 thrashing of Pakistan meant they finished second in Group A with three points.

In Group B, Nepal emerged as group winners and will now face India in the second semifinal. Both Nepal and Bhutan collected seven points, but it was a close race for the top spot. After a 1-1 draw in their opening encounter, Nepal secured a comprehensive 11-0 win against the Maldives, while Bhutan triumphed 4-1 over Sri Lanka. Bhutan's subsequent 13-0 demolition of the Maldives kept them in contention for first place, but Nepal's 6-0 victory over Sri Lanka saw them edge ahead on goal difference to finish as group champions.

The semifinal clash between Bangladesh and Bhutan will take place on 27 october at noon, followed by Nepal's encounter with India later that day. The final is set for 30 october, with Bangladesh aiming to defend their title and continue their strong run in the tournament.