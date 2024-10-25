Bangladesh to face Bhutan in SAFF Women’s Championship semifinal

Sports

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:10 am

Related News

Bangladesh to face Bhutan in SAFF Women’s Championship semifinal

Bhutan, runners-up from Group B, earned their place in the semifinals after a strong performance in the group stage.

TBS Report
25 October, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:10 am
Bangladesh to face Bhutan in SAFF Women’s Championship semifinal

Bangladesh will take on Bhutan in the semifinals of the SAFF Women's Championship after a commanding 3-1 victory over India secured their place as Group A champions.

This matchup is reminiscent of the 2022 edition, where Bangladesh defeated Bhutan in the semifinals before going on to win the title. Peter James Butler's team will be eager to replicate that success as they prepare for another knockout clash.

Bhutan reached the semifinals as runners-up from Group B, having shown solid form throughout the group stage. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been equally impressive, drawing 1-1 with Pakistan in their opening match before outclassing India to secure four points and top their group. India's earlier 6-2 thrashing of Pakistan meant they finished second in Group A with three points.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In Group B, Nepal emerged as group winners and will now face India in the second semifinal. Both Nepal and Bhutan collected seven points, but it was a close race for the top spot. After a 1-1 draw in their opening encounter, Nepal secured a comprehensive 11-0 win against the Maldives, while Bhutan triumphed 4-1 over Sri Lanka. Bhutan's subsequent 13-0 demolition of the Maldives kept them in contention for first place, but Nepal's 6-0 victory over Sri Lanka saw them edge ahead on goal difference to finish as group champions.

The semifinal clash between Bangladesh and Bhutan will take place on 27 october at noon, followed by Nepal's encounter with India later that day. The final is set for 30 october, with Bangladesh aiming to defend their title and continue their strong run in the tournament.

Football

bangladesh vs bhutan / SAFF Women's Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

7h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

5h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

7h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

10h | Videos