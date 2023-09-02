Bangladesh face Afghanistan in first match tomorrow

BSS
02 September, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:10 pm

Bangladesh face Afghanistan in first match tomorrow

The match kicks off at 5 pm.

BSS
02 September, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 10:10 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh take on visiting Afghanistan in the first match of two-match FIFA Tier-e Int'l matches scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in the city.

The match kicks off at 5 pm. 

Ranked 189th in the FIFA world ranking, Bangladesh take to the field against Afghanistan with some mixed SAFF Championship experience in India.

The boys in red and green lost the first match against Lebanon but fought back brilliantly with consecutive group wins over the Maldives and Bhutan, which helped the Javier Cabrera's men to reach the last four. Bangladesh's SAFF journey eventually ended with a 1-0 lose to strong Kuwait in the extra time.

The Javier Cabrera's men must be looking forward to make winning start against Afghanistan as the booters have got enough preparation for the two matches. 

The second and ultimate match between the two sides will be held on September 7 at the same venue. 
 
Bangladesh squad - Anisur Rahman, Mitul Marma, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Md Rimon Hossain, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuyan, Rakib Hossain, Md Suman Reza, Md Mojibor Rahman Jony, Md Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Md Rahmat Mia, Md Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ibrahim, Dipok Roy, Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Md Ridoy, Md Isa Faysal, Murad Hasan, Shekh Morsalin, Md Saad Uddin and Md Matin Mia.

Afghanistan squad- Faisal Ahmad Hamidi, Golalai Rahimi, Mohammad Jan Mohammadi, Yar Mohammad Zakarkhil, Amanullah Sardari, Hussain Alizada, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Azadzoy, Mahboob Hanifi, Farzad Ataie, Faysal Shayesteh, Mosawer Ahadi, Hakim Khan Niazi, Mohammad Noma Walizada, Samir Samandari, Abdul Najim Haidari, Taufee Skandari, Jabar Sharza, Amiruddin Sharifi, Habibulla Askar, Dilawar Ahmadzay Rahmat Akbari and Zelfagar Nazari.

