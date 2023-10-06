Bangladesh expect high scores in picturesque Dharamsala in World Cup

Sports

Reuters
06 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 04:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh expect high scores in picturesque Dharamsala in World Cup

India's fall was down to swinging and seaming conditions at the picturesque venue surrounded by snow-capped mountains, and Hathurusingha said before Bangladesh's game against Afghanistan on Saturday they will take a late call on their playing side.

Reuters
06 October, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 04:40 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The last time Dharamsala hosted a one-day international in 2017, India's mighty batting line-up was dismissed for a paltry 112 by Sri Lanka, but Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha expects the tracks at the venue to assist big totals in the World Cup.

India's fall was down to swinging and seaming conditions at the picturesque venue surrounded by snow-capped mountains, and Hathurusingha said before Bangladesh's game against Afghanistan on Saturday they will take a late call on their playing side.

"The wickets look really good for one-day cricket. I thought very firm wicket, nice covering of grass," Hathurusingha said in a press conference. "I think it's a really good sporting wicket.

"I'm expecting some high scoring on this ground. The combination we will decide tomorrow morning and see the wicket again, because the curator said he'll do a little bit of work today as well on that wicket."

Hathurusingha understands it is still early days in the showpiece tournament but said Bangladesh have set themselves the target of reaching the semi-finals and backed the team to achieve that goal.

The South Asian side's best performance in the World Cup was a quarter-final appearance in 2015 and reaching the Super Eights in 2007.

"Yeah, we all want to win the World Cup... if we win four-five games, we give ourselves a chance to get to the semi-final - that is our first aim," Hathurusingha said.

"I think we have a good enough team to do that."

Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh the last time the teams faced off in the Asia Cup last month, but skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi can draw confidence from a 2-1 series win over them earlier in the year.

"We've played a lot with each other," Shahidi said.

"Sometimes we won, sometimes they won. In the Asia Cup, they beat us in the last game that we played with them - but we are totally ready here.

"We have had meetings, we prepare ourselves and we know them very well, so we will play accordingly and we will try our best as a team to bounce back in this game against them."

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Afghanistan Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

8h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

23h | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

21h | TBS World
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1d | TBS Entertainment
How can you prevent breast cancer?

How can you prevent breast cancer?

7h | TBS Health