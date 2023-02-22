Bangladesh end Women's T20 World Cup winless as hosts South Africa qualify for semis

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 02:05 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 02:15 am

The win takes South Africa through to the semi-finals where they will meet England while defending champions Australia will face India in the other semi.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh ended the Women's T20 World Cup without a win as a nervous South Africa won eventually by 10 wickets in their final group stage match in Cape Town on Tuesday.

After winning the toss Bangladesh chose to field but could never really get going despite many fielding errors and lapses from the hosts South Africa and eventually ended on 113/6 in their 20 overs.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty was the top scorer in the innings with 30 runs from 34 balls as Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka took two wickets each for the Proteas.

In reply, Bangladesh started well and kept the pressure on a nervous opening duo of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits.

Britts gave two stumping opportunities during the power play overs and there was also a dropped catch as Bangladesh failed to capitalise on the chances they were presented with.

Eventually, Wolvaardt and Brits both reached their half-centuries with 66 and 50 runs respectively as they reached home with 13 balls to spare.

The win takes South Africa through to the semi-finals where they will meet England while defending champions Australia will face India in the other semi.

