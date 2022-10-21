Bangladesh emerge unbeaten champions in Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess Championship

Sports

BSS
21 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 05:28 pm

Bangladesh emerge unbeaten champions in Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess Championship

Bangladesh team won the title after securing three match points and six-game points from two matches in the super league.

BSS
21 October, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 05:28 pm
Bangladesh emerge unbeaten champions in Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess Championship

Bangladesh has achieved the honour of becoming the undefeated champion in the six-nation Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess Championship beating Nepal by 4-0 game points in the super league match held on Thursday night.

Bangladesh team won the title after securing three match points and six-game points from two matches in the super league.

Sri Lanka finished behind the host with three match points and five game points and Nepal placed in the third position with one game point without getting any match points. Pakistan finished fourth while Maldives and Bhutan finished fifth and sixth position respectively in the six-nation event.

After the matches, Bangladesh Chess Federation president and South Asian Chess Council Dr Benazir Ahmed, BPM (Bar) distributed the prizes among the winners as the chief guest.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mejbah Uddin was also present as a special guest.

Bangladesh Chess Federation's (BCF) vice president KM Shahidulla presided over the prize distribution ceremony.

A total of 10,000 (ten thousand) US dollars was given in the competition with the champions Bangladesh receiving U$$ 4,000 (four thousand), runner's-up team Sri Lanka got U$$ 3,000 (three thousand) third-place finisher Nepal received U$$ 2,000 (two thousand) and fourth place finishers Pakistan got U$$ 1,000 (one thousand) as prizes money.

