Bangladesh elects to bat; ODI debut for Jaker Ali

In the second ODI against Afghanistan, Bangladesh has opted to bat first, introducing two changes to their XI. Jaker Ali Anik replaces the injured Mushfiqur Rahim, making his debut, while Nasum Ahmed joins the team in place of Rishad Hossain.

This game is crucial for Bangladesh, following a 92-run loss in the first match after a sudden batting collapse chasing a target of 235. Afghanistan leads the series 1-0 and can seal the win today, while Bangladesh aims to level the series.

Team Line-ups:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangyal Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.