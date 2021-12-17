Bangladesh edge past India to earn second win in the Saff U-19 Women's Championship

Sports

BSS
17 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 10:09 pm

Related News

Bangladesh edge past India to earn second win in the Saff U-19 Women's Championship

The day's win saw Bangladesh reach the top of the table brightening their chance to play the final of the championship.

BSS
17 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2021, 10:09 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Bangladesh registered their second successive victory in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship when they edged past favorite India by a solitary goal held today (Friday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

The day's win saw Bangladesh reach the top of the table brightening their chance to play the final of the championship with seven points from three matches while India remained at their previous credit of four points playing the same number of outings.

In the day's match, left-back Shamsunnahar scored the decisive goal for Bangladesh in the very 7th minute from a penalty and the hosts maintained their lead till the final whistle.

The referee awarded the spot-kick in favor of Bangladesh when Bangladesh's Tohura Khatun was fouled by an opponent player in the danger zone and referee point the spot kick in favor of Bangladesh. Shamsunnahar made no mistake to convert the spot kick.

India however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match creating some scoring chances but they could not convert any lacks of proper finishing.

Bangladesh will play their last match of the championship against Sri Lanka on Sunday (Dec 19) at the same venue at 7 pm, following the India-Nepal match that kicks off at 3 pm.

  Earlier, Bangladesh shared point with Nepal when their match ended in a
tame goalless draw in their first match and dumped Bhutan by 6-0 gals in
their second match.

  On the other hand, India thrashed Sri Lanka by 5-0 goals in their opening
match and blanked Bhutan by 3-0 goals in their second match

Football

Bangladesh Women's Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dwarkanath Tagore

A 'prince', East India Company and the history of Bengal’s first bank fraud

8h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Male Breast Cancer: The social stigma of men having a ‘womanly’ disease

10h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Best five places to order food from after midnight

12h | Food
Illustration: TBS

I cooked for the freedom fighters, it was an honour to assist them

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

5h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

7h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

7h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 