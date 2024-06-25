Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

Sports

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 06:15 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

The ICC had announced record prize money for this edition of the World Cup with a total of $11.25 million, approximately TK132 crore.

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 06:15 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a defeat to Afghanistan in the final match of the Super 8 at Arnos Vale Stadium. Bangladesh had a chance to qualify for the semifinals if they could chase 116 runs in 12.1 overs, but they eventually lost the match by eight runs. 

Afghanistan has secured a spot in the semifinals for the first time thanks to the win against Bangladesh.

The ICC had announced record prize money for this edition of the World Cup with a total of $11.25 million, approximately TK132 crore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The champion team will receive $2.45 million, more than Tk28 crore 75 lakhs. This is the highest prize money for the champion team.

Additionally, the runner-up team will receive at least $1.28 million, approximately Tk15 crore 2 lakhs as prize money. The two losing semifinalists will each get $787,500 each.

For the teams participating in the Super 8 of the tournament, the minimum prize money is $382,500, approximately Tk4 crore 49 lakhs each.

Bangladesh, bidding farewell to the Super 8 of the World Cup, will only receive this amount as prize money.

Apart from this, each team winning a match in this T20 World Cup will earn $31,154, approximately Tk37 lakh.

Bangladesh, having won three matches, will receive $93,462, approximately Tk1 crore 10 lakhs in total.

Overall, Bangladesh's earnings from the World Cup amount to $475,962 USD, approximately Tk5 crore 59 lakhs.

Overall, the Tigers have earned well financially from this World Cup. 

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024 / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

4h | Features
Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

7h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Julian Assange will receive compensation for his imprisonment

26m | Videos

Is a lack of common sense ailing Bangladesh cricket?

1h | Videos

Dr. Yunus continuously evaded taxes: PM

3h | Videos
Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

Russia wants to help Vietnam build nuclear power plant

4h | Videos