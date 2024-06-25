Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

Bangladesh ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a defeat to Afghanistan in the final match of the Super 8 at Arnos Vale Stadium. Bangladesh had a chance to qualify for the semifinals if they could chase 116 runs in 12.1 overs, but they eventually lost the match by eight runs.

Afghanistan has secured a spot in the semifinals for the first time thanks to the win against Bangladesh.

The ICC had announced record prize money for this edition of the World Cup with a total of $11.25 million, approximately TK132 crore.

The champion team will receive $2.45 million, more than Tk28 crore 75 lakhs. This is the highest prize money for the champion team.

Additionally, the runner-up team will receive at least $1.28 million, approximately Tk15 crore 2 lakhs as prize money. The two losing semifinalists will each get $787,500 each.

For the teams participating in the Super 8 of the tournament, the minimum prize money is $382,500, approximately Tk4 crore 49 lakhs each.

Bangladesh, bidding farewell to the Super 8 of the World Cup, will only receive this amount as prize money.

Apart from this, each team winning a match in this T20 World Cup will earn $31,154, approximately Tk37 lakh.

Bangladesh, having won three matches, will receive $93,462, approximately Tk1 crore 10 lakhs in total.

Overall, Bangladesh's earnings from the World Cup amount to $475,962 USD, approximately Tk5 crore 59 lakhs.

Overall, the Tigers have earned well financially from this World Cup.