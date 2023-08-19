Bangladesh 'desperately' need Tamim in World Cup, says selector Bashar

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 04:33 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh national team selector Habibul Bashar said they are not worried about the team's Asia Cup opening combination but feels they "desperately" need Tamim Iqbal in the World Cup. 

A four-World Cup veteran, Tamim recently gave up ODI captaincy and ruled himself out of the Asia Cup in order to recover from a back issue. In his absence, Bangladesh have called up Mohammad Naim and uncapped Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the squad for the multinational tournament starting on 30 August. 

"I don't think there is anything to worry [about the opening combination]," said Bashar on Saturday. "We've been playing fearless cricket for the last two-three series."

"You have to support the players when they play like this. You have to support the players when they fail in one or two games playing this way. It's important to give confidence," he stated.

Litton Das has been short of runs recently and Naim and Tanzid don't have much experience. But Bashar backed them and said they are skillful enough players to turn things around.

Habibul, who was instrumental in blooding Tamim Iqbal in the 2007 World Cup despite not having much experience, said, "We desperately need Tamim in the World Cup. We must utilise his performance and experience. The way he is working hard at the moment, I am sure he will return on time."

"Let him start batting. There is still time. I hope he will be okay by the start of the New Zealand [ODI] series. There might be slight problems here and there and he knows that as well. We need a fit Tamim Iqbal in the World Cup," he concluded. 

