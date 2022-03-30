Bangladesh deprived of victory despite dominance show against Mongolia

Despite creating a number of scoring opportunities, Bangladesh was deprived of their desired victory as they played to a goalless draw with Mongolia in the second FIFA Tier-1 International friendly match held on Tuesday at Sylhet district stadium.

Bangladesh showed dominance from the beginning to the end of the match. They created attacks in the field after the spectators chanted slogans, but the booters lost the scoring opportunity. The crossbar also stood in their way. So the expected goal was not achieved in the match.

The start was a strong one for the hosts, with Rakib Hossain almost creating a goal-scoring opportunity in the second minute with a fine low cross from the left, but Sumon Reza could not tap the ball into no man's land inside the box.

Left-back Yeasin Arafat then provided through-ball for Mohammad Ibrahim inside the D-box, but he lost his balance in his attempt to control the ball in the 35th minute.

Bangladesh was deprived of another certain goal in the 40th minute. Suman Reza must consider him as unlucky as his excellent left footer shot from the vantage position returned to play after hitting the crossbar.

Suman again missed the easiest chance of the match in the injury time of the first half, smashing a brilliant volley over the crossbar from the vantage position following a header from Yeasin on a free kick from the skipper Jamal Bhuyan.

After resumption, the hosts continued their onslaught creating a number of scoring opportunities, but failed to convert any of those into a goal lacks of proper finishing. As a result, Bangladesh had to leave the field with a draw.

New coach Javier Cabrera's side failed to score in front of thousands of fans at the Sylhet District Stadium. Bangladesh was ahead in the fight for possession of the ball in both halves. But, Jamal Bhuiyan and co. failed to achieve the goal.

After the 2-0 defeat to the Maldives in the first friendly match in the Maldives, the football fans expected a positive outcome from the team utilizing the home ground advantage against Mongolia. The stadium was filled with spectators who came to support the team from the big bowl, but they had to return home with a broken heart as Bangladesh was deprived of victory.

The last match between the two teams was drawn 2-2 back in 21 years ago.