Bangladesh dedicate big South Africa win to freedom fighters

Sports

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 01:05 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 01:08 am

The match took place on a day when Bangladesh celebrated the Victory Day and their skipper Nigar Sultana dedicated the win to those who fought for the country in the Liberation War in 1971.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Murshida Khatun's half-century and an all-round bowling performance helped Bangladesh women's team beat South Africa by 119 runs.

The match took place on a day when Bangladesh celebrated the Victory Day and their skipper Nigar Sultana dedicated the win to those who fought for the country in the Liberation War in 1971.

"Today is our Victory Day. We dedicate the win to the freedom fighters," Nigar said after the match. 

Defending 250, Nahida Akter's three-for bundled the hosts out for 131. Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan and Fahima Khan got two wickets apiece. 

Earlier, Bangladesh rode on Murshida Khatun's career-best 91 off 100 deliveries to post 250-3 after 50 overs. It was the Tigresses' highest ODI total.

The tourists banked on good partnerships throughout the match and Murshida featured in three of them.

Bangladesh were 110-2 in the 27th over by the time the openers - Shamima Sultana (34 off 48) and Fargana Hoque (35 off 76) - were back in the hut and they needed to press on the accelerator. 

They were able to do so because of two superb partnerships - 80 off 87 between Murshida and Nigar Sultana and 60 off 53 between Murshida and Shorna Akter. 

Skipper Nigar (38 off 48) and Shorna (27 off 28) made quite substantial contributions with the bat.

Murshida hit 12 boundaries in her innings. It was the Bangladesh number three's third ODI half-century. Her previous best score was 54.

