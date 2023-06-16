Bangladesh declare on 425/4, set up a mammoth target of 662 runs for Afghanistan

Bangladesh have set a mammoth 662-run target for Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Mirpur after declaring on 425/4.

This is the highest target set by Bangladesh in their Test history, and eighth-highest overall. The previous highest was 477 against Zimbabwe in 2021. The Tigers also set another record - the highest run rate (5.31) for any team in the third innings.

After Najmul Hossain Shanto's twin ton, Mominul Haque racked up his 12th Test hundred, his first in 25 months and 13 matches.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 121 hitting 12 boundaries and one maximum. Skipper Litton Das was unbeaten on 66 at the time of declaring the innings.

Earlier, Shanto bagged 124 runs after becoming only the second Bangladeshi to score back-to-back Test hundreds after Mominul. He hit 38 boundaries and two maximums in the match, which is the highest for any Bangladeshi batter in Test cricket.

Zakir Hasan missed a golden opportunity to bag his second Test hundred as he was run out on 71.

For Afghanistan, Zahir Khan bagged a brace, picking up the wickets of Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim in the very same over.