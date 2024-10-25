Bangladesh crush Macau 7-0 in AFC U-17 qualifiers

Bangladesh's U-17 football team made a resounding statement in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, securing a commanding 7-0 victory over Macau on 25 October.

Captain Najmul Huda Faisal led by example, delivering a masterclass performance by scoring four goals, while teammates Mohammad Manik and Mohammad Rifat Kazi added three more between them.

Friday's clash showcased Bangladesh's strong form, following a crucial victory over the Philippines in their previous match. Determined to maintain momentum, the young team entered the field with intent, quickly asserting their dominance over Macau. Faisal opened the scoring for Bangladesh in the 40th minute, setting the tone for what would become a relentless assault on their opponents' defence. The skipper then struck three more times, proving instrumental in Bangladesh's commanding lead.

Manik contributed to the scoreline with two goals in the 66th and 74th minutes, while Rifat Kazi found the net in the 71st. Each goal seemed to drain Macau's players further, and by the final whistle, frustration was evident on their faces.

This back-to-back victory now places Bangladesh third in the standings, with six points from three matches. The team's next challenge comes on 27 October, where they will face a strong Afghan side in their last match of the tournament.