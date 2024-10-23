Bangladesh crush India to reach SAFF semi-finals

Bangladesh forward Tohura Khatun scored a brace, while midfielder Afeida Khandaker added another in a commanding 3-1 victory over India in their final Group A match of the SAFF Women's Championships at the Dashrath Rangasala Stadium, Nepal, on Wednesday.

All three of Bangladesh's goals came in the first half. Afeida netted the opener in the 18th minute with a clever chip from inside the box after Indian goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu's partial clearance from a Sabina Khatun corner.

Tohura doubled the lead just before the half-hour mark, tapping in after a cross from Rituporna. She then added a second to her tally with a brilliant curling shot from outside the box, set up by Shamsunnahar Jr, to make it 3-0 for the reigning champions.

However, goalkeeper Rupna Chakma's error allowed Dalima Chhibber's cross to slip through her fingers, giving Bala Devi the chance to head home in the 44th minute.

Having drawn 1-1 with Pakistan in their opening match, Bangladesh advance to the semi-finals as group winners and will face the runners-up of Group B.