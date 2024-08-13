Bangladesh 'A' crumbles to 122 against Pakistan Shaheens in four-day series opener

TBS Report
13 August, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 08:46 pm

Bangladesh 'A' crumbles to 122 against Pakistan Shaheens in four-day series opener

​​​​​​​The match, delayed until the second session due to a wet outfield, saw Bangladesh's batting lineup falter despite a strong start.

In a disappointing start to their four-day series, Bangladesh 'A' was bowled out for a meager 122 runs on the first day against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club Ground.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the lone standout for Bangladesh, scoring 65 off 116 balls. His efforts, however, were not enough to prevent a dramatic collapse. After reaching a promising 91-3, Bangladesh lost their last seven wickets for just 31 runs, ending their innings in just 44.3 overs.

The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, both of whom are part of Bangladesh's Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan, failed to make significant contributions, scoring only 14 and 11 runs respectively.

Pakistan's bowlers were relentless, with Naseem Shah and Mir Hamza leading the charge. Naseem took 3-24, while Hamza claimed 3-33. Leg-spinner Mohammad Rameez Jnr also chipped in with two wickets, ensuring Bangladesh's innings ended quickly.

In response, Pakistan Shaheens managed to reach 2-0 in the two overs they faced before bad light forced an early end to the day's play. Saim Ayub was unbeaten on two, while Mohammad Huraira had yet to score.

The day's proceedings highlighted the challenges Bangladesh 'A' faces as they look to recover and make a strong comeback in the remainder of the series.

