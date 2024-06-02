Bangladesh cruise to Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi final

Sports

BSS
02 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 07:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh cruise to Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi final

Bangladesh's offence and defence stuck to their tasks all through the proceeding and saw Thailand gasping for air. It was a repeat act of Arduzzaman and Co. as they beat Thailand in the last four duels last year also.

BSS
02 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 07:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As expected defending champions Bangladesh cruised in the final in the fourth edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament beating Thailand by 41-18 points with three creditable lonas in the first semifinal held at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Bangladesh's offence and defence stuck to their tasks all through the proceeding and saw Thailand gasping for air. It was a repeat act of Arduzzaman and Co. as they beat Thailand in the last four duels last year also. 

Arduzzaman Munshi, the aggressive Bangladesh skipper made his presence felt from the very first raid sending three Thailand players to the sideline raising the confidence level of his army.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh defense, led by Roman Hossain, also propelled the team with efficient catches with Thailand raiders feeling the heat. Bangladesh earned the first lona in the sixth minute taking the score line to 12-2. 

Thailand however counter attacked in the next few minutes with ace Bangladesh raider Mizanur Rahman and Rasel Hasan both taking their seat in the chair beside the sideline. Both the teams decided to go slow at the middle of the first half and scoreboard was going slow Bangladesh concentrated on defending rather than attacking atthe finishing stage of the first half and the second lona was earned in the 19th minute Bangladesh led the first half 23-8.

Bangladesh earned their third lona in the beginning of the second half as Thailand continued to fade with the time. With the dominance stamped Bangladesh decided to conserve their energy and to go slow.

Arduzzamn Munshi led from the front scoring eleven points while Mizanur Rahman supported him with eight points for his team. 

The Bangladesh captain was named the player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.

Bangladesh faces second semifinalist either Kenya or Nepal tomorrow (Monday) at the same venue.

Others

Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

3h | Features
Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

7h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

6h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

18m | Videos
What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

1h | Videos
West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

1h | Videos
Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

4h | Videos