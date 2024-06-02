Bangladesh cruise to Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi final

As expected defending champions Bangladesh cruised in the final in the fourth edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament beating Thailand by 41-18 points with three creditable lonas in the first semifinal held at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Bangladesh's offence and defence stuck to their tasks all through the proceeding and saw Thailand gasping for air. It was a repeat act of Arduzzaman and Co. as they beat Thailand in the last four duels last year also.

Arduzzaman Munshi, the aggressive Bangladesh skipper made his presence felt from the very first raid sending three Thailand players to the sideline raising the confidence level of his army.

Bangladesh defense, led by Roman Hossain, also propelled the team with efficient catches with Thailand raiders feeling the heat. Bangladesh earned the first lona in the sixth minute taking the score line to 12-2.

Thailand however counter attacked in the next few minutes with ace Bangladesh raider Mizanur Rahman and Rasel Hasan both taking their seat in the chair beside the sideline. Both the teams decided to go slow at the middle of the first half and scoreboard was going slow Bangladesh concentrated on defending rather than attacking atthe finishing stage of the first half and the second lona was earned in the 19th minute Bangladesh led the first half 23-8.

Bangladesh earned their third lona in the beginning of the second half as Thailand continued to fade with the time. With the dominance stamped Bangladesh decided to conserve their energy and to go slow.

Arduzzamn Munshi led from the front scoring eleven points while Mizanur Rahman supported him with eight points for his team.

The Bangladesh captain was named the player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.

Bangladesh faces second semifinalist either Kenya or Nepal tomorrow (Monday) at the same venue.