Bangladesh cricket team observes Independence Day in Durban

After a famous ODI series win, the focus now has shifted to the longest format as Bangladesh are gearing up to face South Africa in a two-match Test series, the first one starting on 31 March in Durban. The Bangladesh team, led by Mominul Haque, has already started practising ahead of the Test series.

But Saturday was not like any other day. Back home, the whole country observed the 51st independence day and the Bangladesh team too paid tribute to the martyrs in their own way.

On Saturday at 10 am local time, the members of the team turned up at the Chatsworth Cricket Club field. They carried a national flag and started off proceedings by singing the national anthem. The national flag was hoisted before the start of practice.

They underwent match simulation during training. The team will practice on this ground on Sunday and Monday as well.

After the national anthem, selector Habibul Bashar said, "Happy Independence Day to all. We started off proceedings today by singing the national anthem. It's a great feeling."

Bangladesh, after the first Test, will head to Port Elizabeth where the second Test will begin on 7 April.