Bangladesh cricket fans always support Pakistan: Babar Azam

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 02:47 pm

Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday. For the first time since the beginning of Covid-19, spectators will be allowed to enjoy the match at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

About fifty percent of the capacity will be allowed to enter the stadium and people who have been vaccinated twice are eligible to watch the matches from the gallery.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has welcomed the decision and stated that Pakistan always gets a lot of support from the people of Bangladesh. "Allowing spectators inside the stadium during the series against Bangladesh is a heartening decision," said Azam.

"Pakistan has great support from cricket fans in Bangladesh. Whenever team Pakistan does travel to the stadium we get a lot of support from Bangladesh," the Pakistan captain added.

Babar mentioned, "Bangladesh is a cricket-loving nation and we have seen their support for Pakistan cricket. Even they regularly watch our training sessions from rooftops. They stand by the roads to wave at our team bus."

The match will begin at 2 pm local time on Friday.

