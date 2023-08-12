Bangladesh cricket enters GPS era

Science and technology not only have reduced umpiring errors but also helped cricketers improve their fitness over the years. Global Positioning System (GPS) kit is one such technology which helps sportsmen train in an efficient way.

Bangladesh cricket has finally entered the GPS era. The likes of Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud practiced wearing the GPS kit on Saturday at Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Top footballers around the world - from Lionel Messi to Sunil Chhetri - generally use GPS kits while training. Successful football teams like Brazil, Real Madrid, Chelsea and eminent cricket teams like Australia, England and India use this technology.

David Moor, head of programs of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), suggested that the players use this technology. Not the report of the team physios and trainers, a special Catapult GPS kit will ensure the players' workload management now.

Fast bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed bowled with GPS kits on during the practice session. At that time, a GPS technician was spotted on the ground. He has been brought in here to guide the players regarding the use of this technology.

The most accurate and comprehensive view of athletic movement is provided to Catapult users by combining the most trustworthy GPS antenna in the world with a variety of other sensors, including triaxial accelerometers, triaxial gyroscopes, and triaxial magnetometers.

Measurements made by Catapult One include sprint distance, total distance traveled, top speed, power plays, load, and intensity measurements. You may expect to have every part of your game shown with all of this plus a GPS positional heat map.

Catapult fundamentally consists of three main parts, each of which measures a different quantity: the gyroscope, which indicates movement in one direction; the accelerometer, which indicates movement that occurs quickly (such as explosions, bursts, and cuts); and the GPS, which indicates velocity and distance.

The XFL gathers geolocation, speed, and acceleration information with Catapult GPS devices for player analysis. The Catapult data can be utilised to inform performance planning decisions on player monitoring and return-to-play protocols, which will help athletes reach their full potential.

With the use of GPS kits, physios and trainers can access players' necessary information about fitness. Each player will have an "account" of his own and so they and the coaches will be able to assess the fitness and decide on availability.