Bangladesh the country that searched 'Inter Miami' most this week on Google

Following the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's announcement that he will join the American Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami, Google reports that Bangladesh was the nation that searched "Inter Miami" the most this week.

In terms of Google searches, Bangladeshi supporters have exceeded those from Messi's own Argentina.

Basically, Bangladesh scored 100 on Google Trends' most common web search criterion, whereas Argentina scored 84.

Bangladesh continues to be at the top of the list, according to data shared on Twitter by MLS freelance writer Favian Renkel.

Along with Nepal (82), Haiti (81) and the Ivory Coast (73), Argentina was ranked second. Iraq, Yemen, Congo, Honduras, and Nicaragua make up the top ten nations on this list. At number 14, Saudi Arabia, which wanted Messi in their league, was ranked.