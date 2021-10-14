Bangladesh condemned to disappointing defeat against Ireland in final warm-up match before World Cup

Bangladesh lost both their official warm-up games ahead of the qualifying round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Following a defeat in a thrilling encounter against Sri Lanka on October 12, Bangladesh were outclassed by Ireland on Thursday. Bangladesh were bolstered by the return of Mustafizur Rahman but the Tigers were nowhere near their best both with bat and ball.

Bangladesh fell well short of the target of 178 set by Ireland and lost by 33 runs. Gareth Delany was the standout performer for Ireland and his unbeaten 50-ball-88 helped Ireland post a big total.

Ireland collected 57 runs for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay and that set the tone for them. Bangladesh pulled things back a bit after the powerplay and when George Dockrell got out in the 10th over, Ireland were 78 for three.

Harry Tector played second fiddle to Delany in the unbroken 99 run-stand for the fourth wicket. Ireland finished with 177 for three after 20 overs. Delany was unbeaten on a run-a-ball 23. Delany played a superb knock of 88 not out with the help of three fours and eight sixes.

Taskin Ahmed's bowling spell was one of very few bright spots for Bangladesh in the match. The right-arm pacer picked up two wickets for 26 in his four overs. Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed had economy rates of more than 10.

In reply, Bangladesh lost both their openers- Mohammad Naim and Liton Das- inside two overs. Mushfiqur Rahim was also dismissed cheaply and his dismissal left Bangladesh reeling at 15 for three in the third over.

Bangladesh couldn't recover from there despite a couple of thirties from Nurul Hasan and Soumya Sarkar. Soumya scored a 30-ball-37 and got run-out in the 12th over. They still needed 96 off 51 balls with just five wickets in hand.

Nurul Hasan played well for his 38 off 24 balls but it wasn't enough as Bangladesh could manage only 144 in 20 overs.

Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland. He took three wickets for 33 runs. Craig Young and Joshua Little picked up two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh will return to Oman on Friday and play their opening World Cup game against Scotland on October 17.