Bangladesh concludes Paris Olympics 2024: A campaign of lessons and hope

The curtains have fallen on Bangladesh’s campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024, marking the end of a challenging yet anticipated journey.

With all five athletes having competed and exited their respective events, the nation reflects on a performance that, while disappointing, was not unexpected given the competition's scale and the athletes' preparation levels.

On August 3, the last two Bangladeshi athletes took to their events with hopes of making a mark. Mst Sonya Khatun, representing the Bangladesh Navy, competed in the women's 50m freestyle. She finished 6th out of 8 in her heat, clocking a time of 30.52 seconds, slightly behind her personal best of 30.11 seconds. Despite her efforts, it was not enough to advance beyond the heats.

Imranur Rahman, the British-Bangladeshi sprinter, participated in the Men's 100m Preliminary Round. Rahman finished 6th out of 8 in his heat with a time of 10.73 seconds, falling short of his best time of 10.11 seconds. Like Sonya, his performance did not see him progress further in the competition.

The first half of the Olympics saw mixed results for Bangladeshi athletes. Sagor Islam, considered the country's brightest hope, competed in archery. Facing a daunting challenge against Italy's Mauro Nespoli, an Olympic silver medalist, Sagor was defeated 6-0 in a one-sided contest. The draw was unlucky, but it underscored the gap between the world's elite and emerging talents from Bangladesh.

Samiul Islam Rafi, participating in the 100m freestyle swimming event, finished 69th out of 79 competitors. Clocking a time of 53.10 seconds, he did not advance past the heats, though he took solace in achieving a personal best.

Robiul Islam Robiul represented Bangladesh in the 10m air rifle shooting event. Competing against a field of top shooters, Robiul placed 43rd out of 49 with a score of 624.2. The gold in this event was claimed by China's Sheng Lihao, who scored 631.7, highlighting the high standard of competition.

The Paris Olympics 2024 has been a humbling experience for Bangladesh, with no athlete advancing past the initial rounds in their events. However, the outcomes were not wholly unexpected. The athletes, many of whom faced significant odds and limited resources in their preparation, gave their best under challenging circumstances.

Sagor Islam's direct qualification was a milestone, reflecting the potential within the country. His performance, though not yielding a victory, was a learning experience that could benefit future archers from Bangladesh.

Samiul Islam Rafi's personal best in the 100m freestyle, despite not advancing, is a sign of gradual improvement. Similarly, Robiul's participation in shooting, a sport requiring immense precision and mental strength, was valuable exposure to the highest level of competition.

Sonya Khatun and Imranur Rahman, the last to compete, showed determination and spirit. Their participation in the global event serves as an inspiration for many young athletes back home who dream of representing Bangladesh on such a prestigious stage.

The lack of medals or high finishes should not overshadow the importance of Bangladesh's participation in the Olympics. The experiences gained by the athletes are invaluable. For a country with limited resources for sports development, every participation is a step towards building a stronger sporting culture.

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and related sports bodies need to evaluate the performance and identify areas for improvement. Increased investment in sports infrastructure, training, and international exposure are crucial for nurturing talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

In conclusion, while the Paris Olympics 2024 ends on a low note for Bangladesh, it also marks the beginning of a journey towards better preparation and performance in future international competitions. The athletes' efforts, though not yielding immediate success, lay the foundation for a more robust and competitive future for Bangladeshi sports.

 

paris 2024 olympics / Bangladesh Olympic Team

