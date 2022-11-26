Bangladesh to compete in Asian Powerlifting Championship for first time

A 10-member Bangladesh team will fly to the UAE to compete in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship, which will take place from 2 to 7 December.

Bangladesh is participating in the competition for the first time.

The team will fly to the UAE on 30 November, said Mominul Hoque, secretary general of the Bangladesh Powerlifting Association, in a press briefing at the association's office on Saturday (26 November).

Mominul Haque said that powerlifting is completely new in Bangladesh. "Many people don't even know about the game. We chose the players from among those who were sincerely practising powerlifting."

They will participate in the competition with the conviction of good results, he added.

A total of 470 players from 29 Asian countries will participate in this competition.

Despite having limited facilities, proper equipment, and sponsors, powerlifting in Bangladesh is progressing, Mominul Hoque added.