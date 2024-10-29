Bangladesh coach Simmons still not ruling out a win against South Africa in 2nd Test

TBS Report
29 October, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 06:27 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Despite South Africa's strong start on Day 1 of the second Test in Chattogram, Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons remains optimistic about his side's chances, encouraging the team to keep pushing for early breakthroughs to swing the match in their favour.

Simmons expressed satisfaction with the Bangladesh bowlers' efforts on what he described as an "excellent batting wicket," while highlighting a few missed opportunities that could have shifted momentum. "I can't say I'm disappointed. It's been an excellent batting wicket… The bowlers toiled and bowled well. A few missed chances. Could have been different, could be four, could be five [wickets down]," he said. Debutant wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon missed an early chance to dismiss De Zorzi, who went on to score a century, and later missed a stumping opportunity that could have halted the South African progress.

On the decision to field only four frontline bowlers, Simmons explained that team selection was balanced with Bangladesh's recent batting struggles in mind. While he acknowledged considering a fifth bowler, he highlighted the importance of reinforcing the batting lineup to maximise their potential in a high-scoring contest.

"Sometimes when you're batting like we've been batting, you have to err on that side a little… For me, you can win a Test match, first of all, and if you can't get to the stage where you can't win it, then you must be able to save it," he added.

Despite a challenging first day, Simmons remains hopeful for a competitive turnaround, stressing the importance of claiming quick wickets on the morning of Day 2 to prevent South Africa from building an insurmountable lead.

"Right now the team talk is we need to come tomorrow morning and try to get early wickets to put ourselves in a position to bowl them out. After that, when we bat… there's always a result in sight," he asserted.

Commenting on Ankon's unexpected debut, due to Liton Das's illness, Simmons praised the young keeper's readiness, although he acknowledged the tough day Ankon had in the field. "People get their chances, and he took his chance," said Simmons.

He also spoke favourably of pacer Nahid Rana, who impressed him with his raw pace, particularly in his second spell. "I am impressed. You can't buy 140-145 [kph]. That is impressive, and what we've got to do now is work on him until he can bowl that fast and in the right areas," he said, adding that his coaching philosophy involves strengthening player fitness and honing in on consistency, especially with the fast bowlers.

Simmons closed the day's discussion by reiterating his faith in the team's resilience, aiming to turn the tide on Day 2 as Bangladesh look to make an impact in this second Test and keep the possibility of a result in play.

Phil Simmons / BANGLADESH VS SOUTH AFRICA

