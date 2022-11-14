Bangladesh to co-host ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2027 with Nepal

The ICC has announced host countries for U19 events between 2024 and 2027.

Zimbabwe and Namibia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Bangladesh and Nepal are also set to host ICC U19 events between 2024 and 2027.

The ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 will be hosted by Sri Lanka while the 2026 edition will be staged in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 will be held in Malaysia and Thailand, and the 2027 event will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal.

The qualification pathway for the 14-team ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 was also confirmed with 10 teams set to gain automatic qualification.

These 10 teams will include South Africa and Zimbabwe as Full Member hosts, and the next eight highest-ranked teams on the ICC ODI rankings on a date to be confirmed. The remaining four teams will qualify through the ICC Cricket World Cup Global Qualifier series.

The qualification pathway for the 10-team ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 was also approved.

Eight teams will automatically qualify for the event, including the top three teams from each group at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, the host Bangladesh (if not in the top three of Group 1) and the next highest ranked teams on the ICC T20I Rankings on 27 February 2023. The remaining two teams will be identified through the 10-team ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

The host countries for each event were selected through a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden.