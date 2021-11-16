Bangladesh to co-host 2031 Cricket WC with India

Bangladesh are set to co-host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2031 along with India. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Akram Khan confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS).

"We expressed our wish to co-host an ICC CWC and as a result, we've been given the chance (to co-host 2031 WC). Hopefully, we will be able to organise the event successfully," he told TBS.

The tournament will take place in October/November in 2031, ICC confirmed.

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the years and hosts of their upcoming major events till 2031.

11 full ICC members and three associate members have been selected to host two ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, four ICC Men's T20 World Cups and two ICC Men's Champions Trophy events.

The USA and Namibia will host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. Whilst Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have previously staged major events and will do so again over the next decade.

Champions Trophy is officially returning with Pakistan hosting the tournament in February 2025. It will be the first major global cricket tournament played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the Men's Cricket World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.

In June 2024, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will go somewhere it has never been before, with the USA hosting the event alongside the West Indies, which staged the tournament in 2010.

India and Sri Lanka will host the Men's T20 World Cup before another first-time major event host in 2027. In October/November 2027, Namibia will host the Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa. South Africa and Zimbabwe last staged the event in 2003.

In October 2028 the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand and 12 months later India will host the Champions Trophy.

In 2030, England will share T20 World Cup hosting duties with Ireland and Scotland. It will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted a major global cricket event.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: "We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events. To have 14 Members hosting 8 events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I'd like to thank every Member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders."

"It is fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us. This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket nations and also reach new fans around the world."

Bangladesh previously co-hosted a CWC in 2011 along with India and Sri Lanka before hosting the 2014 T20 WC.