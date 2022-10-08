Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

Sports

TBS Report
08 October, 2022, 12:10 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 12:14 am

Chess Federation member and team leader Mahmuda Chowdhury said that the visa was not given due to the fear that they might "flee" if they go to Italy.

Bangladesh were supposed to participate in World Junior Chess in Italy but despite all the preparations, they are not playing in this event. The Italian embassy denied the Bangladeshi players visa. Chess Federation member and team leader Mahmuda Chowdhury said that the visa was not given due to the fear that they might "flee" if they go to Italy.

The Under-20 level tournament for FIDE will be held in Sardinia, Italy from 11 to 23 October. Bangladesh applied for visa for two male chess players and five female players to participate in this event. But no one was granted a visa and Mahmuda Chowdhury said that Bangladesh's application was not given any "importance".

She said, "We submitted all the documents to the embassy. A letter from the World Chess Federation FIDE was also sent to the embassy giving details. They did not give any importance to that letter."

Mahmuda met the Italian ambassador in Dhaka but it wasn't fruitful as well.

"The ambassador did not want to talk to me properly. He said that Bangladeshis go to Italy and never come back. Therefore, the Bangladesh chess team will not be given a visa. No other documents or recommendations will work. I never had such an experience in life," Mahmuda said.

"Before this we have travelled to many countries in Europe and America and there was no problem anywhere. Rather, we received the visa quickly with respect in all cases. Italy did not give us the visa because of a misconception towards Bangladesh, which is sad."

Seven players from Bangladesh were scheduled to participate in the World Junior Chess Championship. The chess federation was supposed to pay the expenses of two of them. Others raised costs through their own teams and sponsors. The Bangladesh chess team suffered a loss of around Tk 4.5 lakh due to not getting a visa.

Bangladesh Chess Federation

