Bangladesh captain Shanto urges fans to stick by the team during difficult times

Sports

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:14 am

Related News

Bangladesh captain Shanto urges fans to stick by the team during difficult times

Despite the poor results and their first World Cup warm-up match against the USA being washed out, Shanto's spirits have not dampened and he's looking forward to leading the team.

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:14 am
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has called for fans to support the cricket team and stick by them during tough times.

The Tigers recently endured a humiliating T20I series defeat against T20 World Cup co-hosts the USA in what is widely being considered the lowest point in the country's cricket history.

Shanto however also spoke about how fans supporting them abroad has been an inspiration for the team too. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It's a massive inspiration when fans outside the country support us. The way people follow cricket here motivates us as well. And all I ask is for the fans to stay by our side if God forbid, any bad times come for us in the tournament," Shanto said in a video released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on its socials on Wednesday. 

Despite the poor results and their first World Cup warm-up match against the USA being washed out, Shanto's spirits have not dampened and he's looking forward to leading the team.

"Every player has a dream to represent their country. If it's in a grand stage like the World Cup it's a matter of pride and excitement. At the same time, it's about enjoying that moment," he said. 

Shanto has been going through a difficult patch with the bat though and averages just 21.55 with a poor strike rate of 102.64 in 11 T20Is this year. 

"I want to contribute to the team and take care of my responsibilities properly. That's the target. I don't want to think that being captain is a burden or too much responsibility. I want to enjoy every moment and do something good for the team, he explained. 

The 25-year-old feels having experienced guys like Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan will benefit the younger members of the team including him during captaincy immensely.

"It's a massive plus point to have them (guys like Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan) as they have the experience. It's going to inspire the younger members of the squad to do better. Plus, during tough times, if I need any advice, they always help."

While the left-handed top-order batter doesn't have any extra expectations from any player and wants everyone to contribute equally, he's looking forward to seeing Shakib giving the younger members his knowledge from past World Cup experiences. 

"I have equal expectations from every player. It's about them doing their roles properly and contributing. I'd definitely like Shakib Bhai to impart as much knowledge to the younger members of the team during the tournament and it's something he already does," Shanto added.

The all-format captain for the Tigers is not willing to speak too much about results after some poor ones recently, but he wants the team to follow their processes and hopes the results will come with that. 

"For me, it's not about the outcome first, but the process. If we follow our processes properly, the results will be there."

"As we all know, the ultimate goal is to play very well as a team and go as far as possible in the tournament, something we have not been able to do in the past," he explained.

Shanto is happy with his team's chemistry and is upbeat about what the team can achieve if they click as a unit.

"We've got great bonding as a team and the members of the squad, all 15 of us know each other well. There's a good mix of youth and experience and we've been playing together for a while now so the possibilities are exciting."

"The focus is working on the small details and getting them right. As I said, if we work on the processes well, the results will come. We all have dreams of winning the cup, but it's about taking it game by game and doing the little things right at first," he concluded.

 

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Najmul Hossain Shanto / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

1h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

18h | Habitat
Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

1d | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

1h | Videos
Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

13h | Videos
T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

T20 World Cup 2024: Who Sponsors the ICC?

12h | Videos
6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

6 countries of NATO are making a 'drone wall' on the border of Russia

16h | Videos