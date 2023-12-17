Bangladesh captain Rabby after U-19 Asia Cup triumph: ‘We were here to be champions’

Bangladesh beat seven-time champions India in the semi-final and thumped UAE in the final, a team that was beaten by Bangladesh in their tournament opener as well.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

After being crowned unbeaten champions of the just-concluded Under-19 Asia Cup, Bangladesh skipper Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby said they went into the tournament with the hope of securing the trophy.

Bangladesh beat seven-time champions India in the semi-final and thumped UAE in the final, a team that was beaten by Bangladesh in their tournament opener as well.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, who was named the player of the final for his decisive hundred at the top of the order, won the Player of the Tournament as well.

Rabby said before the final that winning their  U-19 Asia Cup would be a great achievement for Bangladesh. After winning the title, "Thanks to my teammates. They played really well. We had devised a plan to win this match. We were here to be the champions and we have done that."

Rabby thanked the Bangladeshi expatriates in the UAE and people back home who supported Bangladesh wholeheartedly in the tournament. 

"Our supporters back home in Bangladesh, the supporting staff here and the management - we thank them all. We hope we will do well in future," he stated.

