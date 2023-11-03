Bangladesh cancel practice session due to air pollution in Delhi

In match 38 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Shakib al Hasan's Bangladesh will play Kusal Mendis' Sri Lanka on 6 November at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The severe levels of air pollution caused the Bangladesh squad to postpone their practice session in the city.

"We actually had a training session today, but due to worsening conditions, we didn't take the chance. We have two more training days. Some of us developed coughing, so there's a risk factor. We don't want to get sick. We don't know if things will improve, but we have training tomorrow. We want all the players to be fit for the important game coming up on 6 November," team director Khaled Mahmud said on Friday.

As the air quality index (AQI) in numerous areas of Delhi increased above 400 on Thursday, the government was forced to declare an air emergency, close schools for two days, and restrict construction and vehicle traffic.

Before India's World Cup match against Sri Lanka, Indian captain Rohit Sharma voiced concerns over the country's declining air quality and stated that everyone must make sure future generations can live in India "without any fear."

Due to the deteriorating air quality, the BCCI said that day that it would not permit fireworks during the remaining games in Delhi and Mumbai.