Bangladesh can still make the semifinal of the T20 World Cup if this happens

India's five-run victory against Bangladesh in Adelaide has considerably hurt Pakistan's and Bangladesh's hopes of making the men's T20 World Cup semifinals.

Here is a look at the chances for the four Group 2 teams that still have a chance to get in the top two.

Bangladesh

Played: 4, Points: 4, NRR: -1.276, Rem match: vs Pak

Bangladesh must win their final game and then pray that South Africa only earns one point in their next two games. In such scenario, Bangladesh and South Africa would both have six points, but Bangladesh would win the match overall despite having a lower NRR due to their three victories versus South Africa's two. (If teams are tied on points, victories are used as the first tie-breaker before NRR.)

Bangladesh will almost definitely be eliminated if South Africa advances to seven points since their NRR is too much below India's. Bangladesh must defeat Pakistan and Zimbabwe must defeat India by a combined margin greater than 150 runs for Bangladesh's NRR to surpass that of India.

Pakistan

Played: 3, Points: 2, NRR: 0.765, Rem matches: vs SA, Ban

Pakistan must finish ahead of at least one of India and South Africa in order to advance with six points. If South Africa only earns one point from their match against the Netherlands, Pakistan will finish ahead of them since they have more victories.

Due to Pakistan's higher NRR—which is currently 0.765—they can overtake India if Zimbabwe defeats India. For instance, Pakistan will finish ahead of India even if they score 160 runs and win each of their next two games by just one run if Zimbabwe defeats them by eight or more runs (after scoring 160). However, India would undoubtedly surpass Pakistan if they can salvage even one point from their last encounter.

South Africa

Played: 3, Points: 5, NRR: 2.772, Rem matches: vs Pak, Ned

South Africa is in a great position to clinch a semi-final spot with five points collected from three games, an exceptional NRR of 2.772, and two games still to play. They will place in the top two if they win one of the two games and accrue up to seven points. Nevertheless, if they drop both games, they will only have a chance to win if Bangladesh vs. Pakistan is called off, in which case both of those teams will also receive five points.

India

Played: 4, Points: 6, NRR: 0.730, Rem match: vs Zim

India will advance to the semifinals if they defeat Zimbabwe or if the game is called off because neither Pakistan nor Bangladesh can reach seven points. South Africa (on points) and Pakistan (on net run-rate) could finish ahead of India, though, if India loses their final match, Pakistan wins both of their remaining games, and South Africa loses to Pakistan but defeats the Netherlands.

Zimbabwe

Played: 4, Points: 3, NRR: -0.313, Rem match: vs Ind

Zimbabwe can reach five points, which would tie them with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa if both of their games were lost, but their NRR is too low to be considered a serious contender. To surpass their NRR, they will still need South Africa to lose both of their remaining matches by a combined total of 80 runs, even if they defeat India by 50 runs.