Bangladesh bundled out for 164 despite Shanto's 89 against Sri Lanka

Sports

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 07:08 pm

Related News

Bangladesh bundled out for 164 despite Shanto's 89 against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka dominated the proceedings right from the word go after being asked to bowl first. There were no big partnerships, no big score, or no sight of domination of the least from Bangladesh. 

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 07:08 pm
Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

Bangladesh struggled with the bat in their Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Thursday. They were bundled for 164 runs against the hosts and that was mostly contributed by the lone warrior Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The southpaw missed his second ODI hundred but 89 off 122 balls was easily the only positive for Bangladesh. 

Sri Lanka dominated the proceedings right from the word go after being asked to bowl first. There were no big partnerships, no big score, or no sight of domination of the least from Bangladesh. 

Debutant Tanzid Hasan Tamim had a debut to forget. He departed in the second over for a duck. The spin of Maheesh Theekshana honestly looked mysterious to him as he was trapped LBW facing the very second delivery of his international career. The 'new' Tamim looked, and he actually was clueless.

Naim Sheikh struggled too. He played his career-best innings (16), yes, but he never looked comfortable. His 16-run innings of 25 balls consisted of 15 dot balls and three boundaries.

Shanto came in at number three. He survived an early scare but looked the most comfortable of all batters for his 89. He saw six batters getting out from the other end but he kept on fighting. His innings consisted of seven boundaries at a strike rate of 72.95. 

No other bat got a go. Towhid Hridoy's 20 off 41 balls was the second-highest score for the struggling batting side. Mushfiqur Rahim was the only other bat to get past the 10-run mark.

Seven batters got out for single digit mark and three of them went for a duck.

For Sri Lanka, Matheesha Pathirana picked up four wickets for 32 runs while mysterious Theekshana bagged a brace.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Najmul Hossain Shanto / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

17h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

17h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans