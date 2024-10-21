Bangladesh bundled out for 106 as South Africa seize control in Mirpur

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 01:45 pm

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 30 from 97 balls, while tail-ender Taijul Islam contributed a handy 16 to push the total slightly.

Bangladesh were skittled out for a mere 106 in just 40.1 overs in their first innings, in what was a calamitous batting display against a disciplined South African attack during the second session on Day 1 of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 30 from 97 balls, while tail-ender Taijul Islam contributed a handy 16 to push the total slightly.

For South Africa, pacers Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took three wickets apiece.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh lost three wickets within the first six overs, all claimed by Mulder. Rabada and Maharaj added to the damage in the morning session, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 60-6 by lunch.

While the pitch offered some challenges, it was far from unplayable. Instead, poor shot selection by the batters and the skilled bowling from the Proteas proved disastrous for the hosts.

South Africa maintained their dominance after the break, taking the remaining four wickets for just 46 runs, with Maharaj taking two, Rabada and Dane Piedt sharing the others.

