Bangladesh bundled out for 103 despite Shakib's valiant effort

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan put on a valiant effort with the bat under pressure but the West Indies seamers proved too strong for Bangladesh in the first innings of the first Test of the two-match series in Antigua. Shakib had to go for boundaries as he was batting with the lower order batters and eventually holed out to long on right after scoring his fifty. He top-scored with 51 off 67 with six fours and a maximum. Bangladesh were all-out for 103. Six Bangladesh batters went back to the hut without troubling the scorers.

Kemar Roach, declared fit to play just hours before the start of the match, struck in the second ball of the match as he removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for nought. This was the batter's fifth duck in 11 innings in this format.

Najmul Hossain Shanto couldn't open his account either as the ball sneaked past the gap between his bat and pad in Roach's next over. Mominul Haque, who registered a duck in the practice match, went without scoring as well. Jaydan Seales accounted for his wicket.

Tamim Iqbal started well, reached 5000 Test runs and was looking comfortable but tickled the ball straight to Joshua Da Silva while trying to glance one down the leg side. He scored 29.

Kyle Mayers, who picked up a five-for in his previous match, got the better of both Litton Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan in his first over itself. Bangladesh were reeling at 45 for six then.

Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 32 for the seventh wicket but the latter fell right after lunch. Shakib tried hard to hide the tailenders and focused on maximising the score. But he mistimed one off Alzarri Joseph and Roach took a comfortable catch at the long-on boundary.

Seales and Joseph took three wickets each while Roach and Mayers picked up two apiece.