Bangladesh bundled out for 103 despite Shakib's valiant effort

Sports

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 11:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh bundled out for 103 despite Shakib's valiant effort

He top-scored with 51 off 67 with six fours and a maximum. Bangladesh were all-out for 103. Six Bangladesh batters went back to the hut without troubling the scorers. 

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 11:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan put on a valiant effort with the bat under pressure but the West Indies seamers proved too strong for Bangladesh in the first innings of the first Test of the two-match series in Antigua. Shakib had to go for boundaries as he was batting with the lower order batters and eventually holed out to long on right after scoring his fifty. He top-scored with 51 off 67 with six fours and a maximum. Bangladesh were all-out for 103. Six Bangladesh batters went back to the hut without troubling the scorers. 

Kemar Roach, declared fit to play just hours before the start of the match, struck in the second ball of the match as he removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for nought. This was the batter's fifth duck in 11 innings in this format. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto couldn't open his account either as the ball sneaked past the gap between his bat and pad in Roach's next over. Mominul Haque, who registered a duck in the practice match, went without scoring as well. Jaydan Seales accounted for his wicket. 

Tamim Iqbal started well, reached 5000 Test runs and was looking comfortable but tickled the ball straight to Joshua Da Silva while trying to glance one down the leg side. He scored 29.

Kyle Mayers, who picked up a five-for in his previous match, got the better of both Litton Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan in his first over itself. Bangladesh were reeling at 45 for six then.

Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 32 for the seventh wicket but the latter fell right after lunch. Shakib tried hard to hide the tailenders and focused on maximising the score. But he mistimed one off Alzarri Joseph and Roach took a comfortable catch at the long-on boundary. 

Seales and Joseph took three wickets each while Roach and Mayers picked up two apiece. 

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

12h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

13h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

15h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

5h | Videos
Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

5h | Videos
Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

5h | Videos
Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh