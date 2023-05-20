Bangladesh-born Arafat rattles England's Test stars on first-class debut

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 03:39 pm

Three of his four victims - Ollie Pope, Will Jacks and Ben Foakes - are England Test players. Arafat finished with figures of four for 65 off 20 overs as Surrey were all-out for 362.

Photo: Kent Cricket Club
Photo: Kent Cricket Club

British-Bangladeshi fast bowler Arafat Bhuiyan has been impressive on his first-class debut for Kent in the ongoing County Championship Division One. The 26-year-old, introduced as the first-change bowler against Surrey, was the best bowler with a four-wicket haul.

Three of his four victims - Ollie Pope, Will Jacks and Ben Foakes - are England Test players. Arafat finished with figures of four for 65 off 20 overs as Surrey were all-out for 362.

Arafat is the first British-Bangladeshi to play for Kent and the third overall after Jahid Ahmed and Robin Das to play County cricket. Both Jahid and Robin appeared for Essex.

"To get Ollie Pope as my first wicket was obviously very nice and I am very pleased to finish with four. You always have to believe you are good enough to do well and that you are picked at this level for a reason," Arafat said.

"Surrey are a very strong team and we worked very hard as a bowling unit to bowl them out. We have to come back hard tomorrow morning with the bat and try to get as big a lead as possible."

Cricket

