Bangladesh begin Asia Cup campaign against SL on 31 August

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 July, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 08:01 pm

Related News

Bangladesh begin Asia Cup campaign against SL on 31 August

The much-awaited schedule for the men's Asia Cup was announced on Wednesday, with the iconic clash between India and Pakistan taking place on 2 September in Kandy.

Hindustan Times
19 July, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 08:01 pm
Bangladesh begin Asia Cup campaign against SL on 31 August

The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup was announced on Wednesday, with India taking on arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. Bangladesh will begin their campaign on 31 August at the same venue.

The much-awaited schedule for the men's Asia Cup was announced on Wednesday, with the iconic clash between India and Pakistan taking place on 2 September in Kandy. 

There were significant speculations over the Asia Cup this year over India's matches in the edition after it was originally scheduled to take place in Pakistan. It was reported earlier this month that officials from BCCI and PCB met in Durban, where it was eventually decided that India would play their Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka.

The blockbuster clash between the two arch-rivals takes place in Kandy, while co-hosts Pakistan will meet Nepal in the tournament's opener on 30 August. The final takes place on 17 September in Colombo. India, Pakistan and Nepal are drawn in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan make Group B in the 2023 edition, which will be played in the ODI format.

It will be the first Asia Cup to be co-hosted by two countries; while Pakistan will host four matches, the remaining 9 will take place in Sri Lanka. Incidentally, this is also the first Asia Cup edition to be hosted in the sub-continent since the 2016 tournament, that took place in Bangladesh. Since then, the Asia Cups in 2018 and 2022 took place in the United Arab Emirates.

Like the 2022 edition, the top-2 teams will qualify for the Super Fours, where each team will take on the other once. The top-2 teams will then qualify for the final. Justifiably, the 2023 Asia Cup could see India and Pakistan meeting thrice in a fortnight. The two teams will also meet in the ICC World Cup in Ahmedabad on 15 October.

The 16th edition of the continental tournament will also feature a debutant in Nepal; the side qualified for Asia Cup in May earlier this year when it defeated the UAE in the final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup. The senior team is currently taking part in the Emerging Team Asia Cup as well.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers