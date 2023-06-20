Bangladesh beat Pakistan to qualify for Women's Emerging Asia Cup final

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 07:45 pm

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to qualify for Women's Emerging Asia Cup final

Nahida Akter's all-round performance helped Bangladesh win the nine-over game. She top-scored with 21 off 16 first and then backed it up by one for eight off two overs.

TBS Report
20 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2023, 07:45 pm
Bangladesh beat Pakistan to qualify for Women&#039;s Emerging Asia Cup final

Bangladesh qualified for the final of the ACC Women's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 by beating Pakistan in a thrilling rain-affected semifinal by six runs against Pakistan by six wickets in Mong Kok on Tuesday.

Nahida Akter's all-round performance helped Bangladesh win the nine-over game. She top-scored with 21 off 16 first and then backed it up by one for eight off two overs.

Rabeya Khan scored 10 valuable runs and also took two wickets.

Bangladesh scored 59 off seven of nine overs and later defended it thanks to some tight bowling from Marufa Akter, Rabeya and Nahida.

Fatima Sana's 3/10 went in vain as Pakistan failed to chase the target down.

Bangladesh will meet India A in the final of the tournament on Wednesday. 

 

 

