Bangladesh beat Oman to retain Men's AHF Cup Hockey's title

Sports

BSS
20 March, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

Bangladesh beat Oman to retain Men's AHF Cup Hockey's title

The match rolled into a tiebreaker after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 goal draw.

BSS
20 March, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 10:13 pm
Bangladesh beat Oman to retain Men&#039;s AHF Cup Hockey&#039;s title

Bangladesh retained the title of the Men's AHG Cup Hockey beating Oman by 5-3 goals in a penalty shoot-out in the keenly contested final held today (Sunday) at GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The match rolled into a tiebreaker after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 goal draw.

In the regulation time, Bangladesh, however, took the lead as defender Sohanur Rahman Sabuz scored a field goal in the 14th minute while Fahad Al Lawati restored the parity for Oman also from a field goal in the 19th minute of the match.   

The match was the fourth successive occasions Bangladesh won the title of the tournament after 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Earlier, Bangladesh reached final of the tournament thrashing Kazakhstan by 8-1 goals in the second semifinal held Saturday last.

Bangladesh also emerged as Pool B champions by maintaining their all win record in the tournament.

Bangladesh earlier got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament-opening match, dumped Singapore by 7-0 goals in their second match, defeated Iran by 6-2 goals in their third match and beat Oman by 3-2 goals in their last Pool B match of the tournament.

Others

AHF Cup Hockey / Bangladesh Hockey Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

9h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

12h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

1h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

3h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

3h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh