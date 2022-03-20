Bangladesh beat Oman to retain Men's AHF Cup Hockey's title

Bangladesh retained the title of the Men's AHG Cup Hockey beating Oman by 5-3 goals in a penalty shoot-out in the keenly contested final held today (Sunday) at GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The match rolled into a tiebreaker after the regulation time ended in a 1-1 goal draw.

In the regulation time, Bangladesh, however, took the lead as defender Sohanur Rahman Sabuz scored a field goal in the 14th minute while Fahad Al Lawati restored the parity for Oman also from a field goal in the 19th minute of the match.

The match was the fourth successive occasions Bangladesh won the title of the tournament after 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Earlier, Bangladesh reached final of the tournament thrashing Kazakhstan by 8-1 goals in the second semifinal held Saturday last.

Bangladesh also emerged as Pool B champions by maintaining their all win record in the tournament.

Bangladesh earlier got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament-opening match, dumped Singapore by 7-0 goals in their second match, defeated Iran by 6-2 goals in their third match and beat Oman by 3-2 goals in their last Pool B match of the tournament.