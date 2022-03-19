Bangladesh beat India to win yet another gold on the same day in Archery Asia Cup 2022

Sports

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 04:16 pm

Bangladesh beat India to win yet another gold on the same day in Archery Asia Cup 2022

Bangladesh's women's recurve mixed team comprising of Nasrin Akter, Famida Sultana Nisha, and Diya Siddiqui beat India by 5-4 set point to clinch gold in Phuket, Thailand. 

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 04:16 pm
Bangladesh beat India to win yet another gold on the same day in Archery Asia Cup 2022

Bangladesh won yet another gold in the Archery Asia Cup 2022 by beating India on the very same day. Bangladesh's women's recurve mixed team comprising of Nasrin Akter, Famida Sultana Nisha, and Diya Siddiqui beat India by 5-4 set point to clinch gold in Phuket, Thailand. 

Bangladesh lost the first set by 48-47 points before fighting back and winning the next two sets by 54-45 and 60-56 points respectively. 

India won the fourth set 56-50 points to go in the tiebreaker set where Bangladesh won by 28-27 set points and sealed the gold medal.

Earlier, Ruman Sana and Nasrin Akter defeated their Indian counterparts by 5-3 points to clinch gold in the mixed finals on Saturday.

Nasrin and Diya will now fight for gold in the women's recurve singles final. 

 

Others

Archery Asia Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2h | Videos
Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

2h | Videos
Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

5h | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh