Bangladesh beat India to win yet another gold on the same day in Archery Asia Cup 2022

Bangladesh won yet another gold in the Archery Asia Cup 2022 by beating India on the very same day. Bangladesh's women's recurve mixed team comprising of Nasrin Akter, Famida Sultana Nisha, and Diya Siddiqui beat India by 5-4 set point to clinch gold in Phuket, Thailand.

Bangladesh lost the first set by 48-47 points before fighting back and winning the next two sets by 54-45 and 60-56 points respectively.

India won the fourth set 56-50 points to go in the tiebreaker set where Bangladesh won by 28-27 set points and sealed the gold medal.

Earlier, Ruman Sana and Nasrin Akter defeated their Indian counterparts by 5-3 points to clinch gold in the mixed finals on Saturday.

Nasrin and Diya will now fight for gold in the women's recurve singles final.