Bangladesh beat Cambodia 1-0 in last friendly ahead of Saff Championship

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 09:34 pm

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh beat host Cambodia by 1-0 goal in the FIFA Tier-1 international friendly match held today (Thursday) in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

In the match, Mojibur Rahman Jony scored the decisive goal for Bangladesh in the 24th minute and the winning side maintained the lead till the final whistle.

Although Bangladesh took lead in the first half, Cambodia were ahead in ball possession creating pressure on Bangladesh early in the match.

Cambodia won a free kick and two corners in the first three minutes but the hosts narrowly missed the chance to score a goal in the second corner.

Bangladesh however staged a brilliant fightback when Mojibur Rahman Jony scored for Bangladesh in the 24th minute. After receiving a long cross at the d-box, he sent the ball home with a perfect finish giving no chance to the Cambodian goalkeeper under the bar.

Cambodia also made several planned attacks later on but Bangladesh goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico foiled any attempts. Especially the save against a long-range shot in the 38th minute.

Bangladesh national football team will depart Cambodia tomorrow (Friday) for Bengaluru to take part in the Saff Championship scheduled to be held from 21 June to 4 July.

