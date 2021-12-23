Bangladesh batting coach Prince feels batters will do well in New Zealand pitches

Sports

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:03 pm

Related News

Bangladesh batting coach Prince feels batters will do well in New Zealand pitches

Prince mentioned that the players had a few good sessions and they have deployed a few net bowlers and throwers.

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 10:03 pm
Bangladesh batting coach Prince feels batters will do well in New Zealand pitches

Yesterday Shakib Al Hasan said that the batters would enjoy batting in New Zealand. Bangladesh batting coach Ashwell Prince echoed his words, saying that the batters are enjoying their time at the nets. 

"I have to say, the batters are looking really good. I think they will enjoy batting in New Zealand. In the University Oval, the pitches are very good and the bounce is even. It's relieving for the boys that they can trust the bounce here. There will be some seam movement but it should be predictable," he stated.

Prince mentioned that the players had a few good sessions and they have deployed a few net bowlers and throwers. "It's great to train under the sun. We have trained for a couple of days. The bowlers are getting into shape slowly. But the batters are doing well. We've got some local net bowlers as well as throwers to help them."

"So far, everything is looking good. The boys are training well. This is just the beginning. We have 7-8 days before the start of the first Test. We will want to improve gradually and hit the peak on time," Prince added.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Ashwell Prince

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

10h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

14h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

3h | Videos
Story of commoners

Story of commoners

3h | Videos
Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

Marvel of tomorrow influencers award 2021

3h | Videos
Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

Indonesian toilet cafe aims to educate and entertain

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US