Bangladesh batting coach Prince feels batters will do well in New Zealand pitches

Yesterday Shakib Al Hasan said that the batters would enjoy batting in New Zealand. Bangladesh batting coach Ashwell Prince echoed his words, saying that the batters are enjoying their time at the nets.

"I have to say, the batters are looking really good. I think they will enjoy batting in New Zealand. In the University Oval, the pitches are very good and the bounce is even. It's relieving for the boys that they can trust the bounce here. There will be some seam movement but it should be predictable," he stated.

Prince mentioned that the players had a few good sessions and they have deployed a few net bowlers and throwers. "It's great to train under the sun. We have trained for a couple of days. The bowlers are getting into shape slowly. But the batters are doing well. We've got some local net bowlers as well as throwers to help them."

"So far, everything is looking good. The boys are training well. This is just the beginning. We have 7-8 days before the start of the first Test. We will want to improve gradually and hit the peak on time," Prince added.