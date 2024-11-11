Bangladesh bat first, Nahid Rana gets his debut

Rana, who boasts 26 wickets from 10 List-A matches, replaces Taskin Ahmed in the starting eleven.

Pacer Nahid Rana makes his ODI debut as Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in the decisive third ODI against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

Rana, who boasts 26 wickets from 10 List-A matches, replaces Taskin Ahmed in the starting eleven.

Bangladesh's regular captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, is also unavailable for this match due to a growing strain. Zakir Hasan has been included in the eleven as his replacement, with vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz stepping in as the captain.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are fielding an unchanged eleven.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

