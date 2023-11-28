Bangladesh bat first against New Zealand in Sylhet, Dipu makes debut

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series in Sylhet on Tuesday.

The Test series marks the beginning of the new cycle of World Test Championship for both teams.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu had made his debut for a Bangladesh side missing several key players, including the experienced Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.

New Zealand selected Glenn Philips and Kyle Jamieson ahead of Rachin Ravindra and Neil Wagner.

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Philips, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel.