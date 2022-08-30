Bangladesh bat first against Afghanistan in Asia Cup clash

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss on his 100th T20I and elected to bat first against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh are playing with three pacers and two spinners. Mohammad Naim and Anamul Bijoy are set to open while Sabbir Rahman misses out in the playing XI.

Saifuddin returns to the playing XI after recovering from an injury. This will be his first appearance since the T20 World Cup last year.

"We have three seamers and two spinners - so our bowling is pretty much covered. Afghanistan is a very good side in the T20 format, we have prepared well for their bowlers hopefully we can show what we can do," Shakib said at the toss.

Afghanistan are playing with the same side that beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the tournament opener.

"The morale of the team is high and we want to play the same way today," Nabi said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi