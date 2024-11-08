Bangladesh baseball team beats Afghanistan in the United Arab Classic Championship

Bangladesh baseball team shrugged off their previous match defeat as they bounced back to register a 12-0 over Afghanistan in their second group match of the Baseball United Arab Classic Championship held in Dubai on Friday.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a 10-0 defeat against Pakistan in their opening group match held on Thursday last.

A total of nine countries- Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Palestine and the host UAE- are taking part in the int'l meet. Nine participating teams, split into two groups, are competing in the league-based tournament.

Bangladesh has been pitted in group A along with Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE and India while the other group consists of Palestine, Sri Lanka Nepal and Saudi Arabia.

Bangladesh will play their remaining two matches against host UAE and India tomorrow (Saturday).

Bangladesh baseball squad- Abdus Alam Chowdhury, Tonoy Das, Ajgor Hossain, Md Mosabberul, Shaheed Ahmed, Imran Khan, Mominul Islam, Jonny Haque, Redowan Hossain Midul, Md. Ripon, Md. Golam Moula and Md. Ahsanul Haque Faijan.

Standbyes- Azimul Haque Hakim and Al Amin Hossain Ripon.