Bangladesh bag all awards of Saff Championship 2022

Bangladesh women's football team won all the awards of the 6th edition of the Saff Women's Championship after beating host Nepal by 3-1 goals in the final held on Monday at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium.

Goal-machine Sabina Khatun was named the most valuable player of the tournament.

Sabina, who scored two hat-tricks - first against Pakistan in the group stage and the second one against Bhutan in the first semifinal - also received the highest scorer award. She netted a total of eight goals in the tournament.

Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma, who conceded only a lone goal throughout the tournament, was given the best goalkeeper award for her impressive performance under the bar.

Apart from the individual awards, Bangladesh received the fair play trophy award of the tournament.

The Bangladesh eve football team are expected to return home on Wednesday.